동카리브 달러 라오스 KIPS로 exchange rate history

The exchange rate for 동카리브 달러 라오스 KIPS로 is currently 8,134.070 today, reflecting a 0.092% change since yesterday. Over the past week, the value of 동카리브 달러 has remained relatively stable, with a 0.857% increase compared to its value 7 days ago.

During the past week, the exchange rate of 동카리브 달러 라오스 KIPS로 has fluctuated between a high of 8,134.070 on 21-06-2024 and a low of 8,064.930 on 14-06-2024. The largest 24-hour price movement occurred on 18-06-2024, with a -0.278% decrease in value.