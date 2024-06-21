동카리브 달러 쿠웨이트 디나르로 exchange rate history

The exchange rate for 동카리브 달러 쿠웨이트 디나르로 is currently 0.114 today, reflecting a -0.004% change since yesterday. Over the past week, the value of 동카리브 달러 has remained relatively stable, with a 0.055% increase compared to its value 7 days ago.

During the past week, the exchange rate of 동카리브 달러 쿠웨이트 디나르로 has fluctuated between a high of 0.114 on 21-06-2024 and a low of 0.114 on 19-06-2024. The largest 24-hour price movement occurred on 14-06-2024, with a 0.069% increase in value.