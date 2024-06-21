동카리브 달러 대한민국 우승 exchange rate history

The exchange rate for 동카리브 달러 대한민국 우승 is currently 514.807 today, reflecting a -0.177% change since yesterday. Over the past week, the value of 동카리브 달러 has remained relatively stable, with a 0.385% increase compared to its value 7 days ago.

During the past week, the exchange rate of 동카리브 달러 대한민국 우승 has fluctuated between a high of 515.767 on 20-06-2024 and a low of 510.496 on 17-06-2024. The largest 24-hour price movement occurred on 17-06-2024, with a -0.246% decrease in value.