세이셸 루피 우크라이나 흐리브냐스 exchange rate history

The exchange rate for 세이셸 루피 우크라이나 흐리브냐스 is currently 2.853 today, reflecting a -2.182% change since yesterday. Over the past week, the value of 세이셸 루피 has remained relatively stable, with a 3.612% increase compared to its value 7 days ago.

During the past week, the exchange rate of 세이셸 루피 우크라이나 흐리브냐스 has fluctuated between a high of 2.963 on 20-06-2024 and a low of 2.688 on 18-06-2024. The largest 24-hour price movement occurred on 18-06-2024, with a -7.604% decrease in value.