세이셸 루피 타지키스탄 솜니 여행 exchange rate history

The exchange rate for 세이셸 루피 타지키스탄 솜니 여행 is currently 0.755 today, reflecting a -2.770% change since yesterday. Over the past week, the value of 세이셸 루피 has remained relatively stable, with a 3.276% increase compared to its value 7 days ago.

During the past week, the exchange rate of 세이셸 루피 타지키스탄 솜니 여행 has fluctuated between a high of 0.797 on 20-06-2024 and a low of 0.718 on 18-06-2024. The largest 24-hour price movement occurred on 18-06-2024, with a -7.604% decrease in value.