세이셸 루피 엘살바도르 콜론으로 이동 exchange rate history

The exchange rate for 세이셸 루피 엘살바도르 콜론으로 이동 is currently 0.621 today, reflecting a -1.836% change since yesterday. Over the past week, the value of 세이셸 루피 has remained relatively stable, with a 4.288% increase compared to its value 7 days ago.

During the past week, the exchange rate of 세이셸 루피 엘살바도르 콜론으로 이동 has fluctuated between a high of 0.644 on 21-06-2024 and a low of 0.583 on 17-06-2024. The largest 24-hour price movement occurred on 18-06-2024, with a -7.604% decrease in value.