세이셸 루피 카타르 리알로 exchange rate history

The exchange rate for 세이셸 루피 카타르 리알로 is currently 0.255 today, reflecting a -3.333% change since yesterday. Over the past week, the value of 세이셸 루피 has remained relatively stable, with a 2.698% increase compared to its value 7 days ago.

During the past week, the exchange rate of 세이셸 루피 카타르 리알로 has fluctuated between a high of 0.268 on 21-06-2024 and a low of 0.243 on 17-06-2024. The largest 24-hour price movement occurred on 18-06-2024, with a -7.603% decrease in value.