세이셸 루피 몰디브 루피야스 (Rufiyaas) 로 이주. exchange rate history

The exchange rate for 세이셸 루피 몰디브 루피야스 (Rufiyaas) 로 이주. is currently 1.102 today, reflecting a -1.315% change since yesterday. Over the past week, the value of 세이셸 루피 has remained relatively stable, with a 5.438% increase compared to its value 7 days ago.

During the past week, the exchange rate of 세이셸 루피 몰디브 루피야스 (Rufiyaas) 로 이주. has fluctuated between a high of 1.135 on 21-06-2024 and a low of 1.014 on 17-06-2024. The largest 24-hour price movement occurred on 18-06-2024, with a -7.604% decrease in value.