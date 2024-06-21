세이셸 루피 감비아 달라시스 exchange rate history

The exchange rate for 세이셸 루피 감비아 달라시스 is currently 4.891 today, reflecting a -0.387% change since yesterday. Over the past week, the value of 세이셸 루피 has remained relatively stable, with a 5.113% increase compared to its value 7 days ago.

During the past week, the exchange rate of 세이셸 루피 감비아 달라시스 has fluctuated between a high of 4.995 on 21-06-2024 and a low of 4.495 on 18-06-2024. The largest 24-hour price movement occurred on 18-06-2024, with a -7.604% decrease in value.