세이셸 루피 체코 코루나 공화국으로 귀환. exchange rate history

The exchange rate for 세이셸 루피 체코 코루나 공화국으로 귀환. is currently 1.692 today, reflecting a 0.442% change since yesterday. Over the past week, the value of 세이셸 루피 has remained relatively stable, with a 6.637% increase compared to its value 7 days ago.

During the past week, the exchange rate of 세이셸 루피 체코 코루나 공화국으로 귀환. has fluctuated between a high of 1.720 on 21-06-2024 and a low of 1.536 on 17-06-2024. The largest 24-hour price movement occurred on 18-06-2024, with a -7.685% decrease in value.