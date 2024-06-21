세이셸 루피 코스타리카 콜론으로 이동 exchange rate history

The exchange rate for 세이셸 루피 코스타리카 콜론으로 이동 is currently 37.824 today, reflecting a -0.254% change since yesterday. Over the past week, the value of 세이셸 루피 has remained relatively stable, with a -2.121% decrease compared to its value 7 days ago.

During the past week, the exchange rate of 세이셸 루피 코스타리카 콜론으로 이동 has fluctuated between a high of 38.643 on 14-06-2024 and a low of 34.619 on 18-06-2024. The largest 24-hour price movement occurred on 18-06-2024, with a -7.602% decrease in value.