세이셸 루피 콜롬비아 페소로 exchange rate history

The exchange rate for 세이셸 루피 콜롬비아 페소로 is currently 300.321 today, reflecting a -1.253% change since yesterday. Over the past week, the value of 세이셸 루피 has remained relatively stable, with a -2.244% decrease compared to its value 7 days ago.

During the past week, the exchange rate of 세이셸 루피 콜롬비아 페소로 has fluctuated between a high of 307.329 on 21-06-2024 and a low of 271.838 on 18-06-2024. The largest 24-hour price movement occurred on 18-06-2024, with a -8.460% decrease in value.