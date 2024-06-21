세이셸 루피 아루바 플로린스 (Aruban florins) 에 속한다. exchange rate history

The exchange rate for 세이셸 루피 아루바 플로린스 (Aruban florins) 에 속한다. is currently 0.128 today, reflecting a -1.458% change since yesterday. Over the past week, the value of 세이셸 루피 has remained relatively stable, with a -2.715% decrease compared to its value 7 days ago.

During the past week, the exchange rate of 세이셸 루피 아루바 플로린스 (Aruban florins) 에 속한다. has fluctuated between a high of 0.132 on 14-06-2024 and a low of 0.119 on 17-06-2024. The largest 24-hour price movement occurred on 18-06-2024, with a -7.604% decrease in value.