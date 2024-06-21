세이셸 루피 앙골라 콴자스 여행 exchange rate history

The exchange rate for 세이셸 루피 앙골라 콴자스 여행 is currently 62.119 today, reflecting a -1.129% change since yesterday. Over the past week, the value of 세이셸 루피 has remained relatively stable, with a -2.619% decrease compared to its value 7 days ago.

During the past week, the exchange rate of 세이셸 루피 앙골라 콴자스 여행 has fluctuated between a high of 64.185 on 21-06-2024 and a low of 57.451 on 18-06-2024. The largest 24-hour price movement occurred on 18-06-2024, with a -7.650% decrease in value.