세이셸 루피 to United Arab Emirates dirhams exchange rate history

The exchange rate for 세이셸 루피 to United Arab Emirates dirhams is currently 0.265 today, reflecting a -0.749% change since yesterday. Over the past week, the value of 세이셸 루피 has remained relatively stable, with a -2.014% decrease compared to its value 7 days ago.

During the past week, the exchange rate of 세이셸 루피 to United Arab Emirates dirhams has fluctuated between a high of 0.271 on 14-06-2024 and a low of 0.245 on 17-06-2024. The largest 24-hour price movement occurred on 18-06-2024, with a -7.603% decrease in value.