솔로몬 제도 달러 바누아투 바투로 exchange rate history

The exchange rate for 솔로몬 제도 달러 바누아투 바투로 is currently 14.559 today, reflecting a 0.025% change since yesterday. Over the past week, the value of 솔로몬 제도 달러 has remained relatively stable, with a 0.895% increase compared to its value 7 days ago.

During the past week, the exchange rate of 솔로몬 제도 달러 바누아투 바투로 has fluctuated between a high of 14.630 on 17-06-2024 and a low of 14.419 on 16-06-2024. The largest 24-hour price movement occurred on 18-06-2024, with a -0.999% decrease in value.