솔로몬 제도 달러 우간다 실링 exchange rate history

The exchange rate for 솔로몬 제도 달러 우간다 실링 is currently 453.943 today, reflecting a 0.057% change since yesterday. Over the past week, the value of 솔로몬 제도 달러 has remained relatively stable, with a 1.896% increase compared to its value 7 days ago.

During the past week, the exchange rate of 솔로몬 제도 달러 우간다 실링 has fluctuated between a high of 454.364 on 21-06-2024 and a low of 445.495 on 14-06-2024. The largest 24-hour price movement occurred on 18-06-2024, with a -0.867% decrease in value.