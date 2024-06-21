솔로몬 제도 달러 엘살바도르 콜론으로 이동 exchange rate history

The exchange rate for 솔로몬 제도 달러 엘살바도르 콜론으로 이동 is currently 1.060 today, reflecting a 0.000% change since yesterday. Over the past week, the value of 솔로몬 제도 달러 has remained relatively stable, with a 0.833% increase compared to its value 7 days ago.

During the past week, the exchange rate of 솔로몬 제도 달러 엘살바도르 콜론으로 이동 has fluctuated between a high of 1.062 on 17-06-2024 and a low of 1.051 on 14-06-2024. The largest 24-hour price movement occurred on 18-06-2024, with a -0.866% decrease in value.