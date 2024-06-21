솔로몬 제도 달러 르완다 프랑 exchange rate history

The exchange rate for 솔로몬 제도 달러 르완다 프랑 is currently 158.482 today, reflecting a -0.015% change since yesterday. Over the past week, the value of 솔로몬 제도 달러 has remained relatively stable, with a 0.911% increase compared to its value 7 days ago.

During the past week, the exchange rate of 솔로몬 제도 달러 르완다 프랑 has fluctuated between a high of 158.694 on 21-06-2024 and a low of 156.828 on 19-06-2024. The largest 24-hour price movement occurred on 18-06-2024, with a -0.867% decrease in value.