솔로몬 제도 달러 루마니아 레우스로 exchange rate history

The exchange rate for 솔로몬 제도 달러 루마니아 레우스로 is currently 0.564 today, reflecting a 0.364% change since yesterday. Over the past week, the value of 솔로몬 제도 달러 has remained relatively stable, with a 0.875% increase compared to its value 7 days ago.

During the past week, the exchange rate of 솔로몬 제도 달러 루마니아 레우스로 has fluctuated between a high of 0.564 on 21-06-2024 and a low of 0.556 on 18-06-2024. The largest 24-hour price movement occurred on 18-06-2024, with a -0.866% decrease in value.