솔로몬 제도 달러 나이지리아 나이라 exchange rate history

The exchange rate for 솔로몬 제도 달러 나이지리아 나이라 is currently 182.022 today, reflecting a 0.652% change since yesterday. Over the past week, the value of 솔로몬 제도 달러 has remained relatively stable, with a 0.999% increase compared to its value 7 days ago.

During the past week, the exchange rate of 솔로몬 제도 달러 나이지리아 나이라 has fluctuated between a high of 182.803 on 21-06-2024 and a low of 178.166 on 16-06-2024. The largest 24-hour price movement occurred on 21-06-2024, with a 1.286% increase in value.