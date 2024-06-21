솔로몬 제도 달러 모리타니어: ouguiyas exchange rate history

The exchange rate for 솔로몬 제도 달러 모리타니어: ouguiyas is currently 4.760 today, reflecting a 0.224% change since yesterday. Over the past week, the value of 솔로몬 제도 달러 has remained relatively stable, with a 0.826% increase compared to its value 7 days ago.

During the past week, the exchange rate of 솔로몬 제도 달러 모리타니어: ouguiyas has fluctuated between a high of 4.770 on 17-06-2024 and a low of 4.717 on 20-06-2024. The largest 24-hour price movement occurred on 21-06-2024, with a 0.912% increase in value.