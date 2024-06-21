솔로몬 제도 달러 레소토 로티스에 오신 것을 환영합니다. exchange rate history

The exchange rate for 솔로몬 제도 달러 레소토 로티스에 오신 것을 환영합니다. is currently 2.173 today, reflecting a -0.727% change since yesterday. Over the past week, the value of 솔로몬 제도 달러 has remained relatively stable, with a -1.917% decrease compared to its value 7 days ago.

During the past week, the exchange rate of 솔로몬 제도 달러 레소토 로티스에 오신 것을 환영합니다. has fluctuated between a high of 2.221 on 17-06-2024 and a low of 2.153 on 21-06-2024. The largest 24-hour price movement occurred on 18-06-2024, with a -0.868% decrease in value.