솔로몬 제도 달러 캄보디아 리엘로 exchange rate history

The exchange rate for 솔로몬 제도 달러 캄보디아 리엘로 is currently 498.720 today, reflecting a 0.103% change since yesterday. Over the past week, the value of 솔로몬 제도 달러 has remained relatively stable, with a 0.863% increase compared to its value 7 days ago.

During the past week, the exchange rate of 솔로몬 제도 달러 캄보디아 리엘로 has fluctuated between a high of 499.950 on 19-06-2024 and a low of 494.452 on 14-06-2024. The largest 24-hour price movement occurred on 18-06-2024, with a -0.867% decrease in value.