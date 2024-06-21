솔로몬 제도 달러 일본 엔으로 exchange rate history

The exchange rate for 솔로몬 제도 달러 일본 엔으로 is currently 19.301 today, reflecting a 0.419% change since yesterday. Over the past week, the value of 솔로몬 제도 달러 has remained relatively stable, with a 2.186% increase compared to its value 7 days ago.

During the past week, the exchange rate of 솔로몬 제도 달러 일본 엔으로 has fluctuated between a high of 19.301 on 21-06-2024 and a low of 18.888 on 14-06-2024. The largest 24-hour price movement occurred on 18-06-2024, with a -0.851% decrease in value.