솔로몬 제도 달러 to Isle of Man pounds exchange rate history

The exchange rate for 솔로몬 제도 달러 to Isle of Man pounds is currently 0.096 today, reflecting a 0.301% change since yesterday. Over the past week, the value of 솔로몬 제도 달러 has remained relatively stable, with a 1.016% increase compared to its value 7 days ago.

During the past week, the exchange rate of 솔로몬 제도 달러 to Isle of Man pounds has fluctuated between a high of 0.096 on 21-06-2024 and a low of 0.094 on 19-06-2024. The largest 24-hour price movement occurred on 18-06-2024, with a -0.867% decrease in value.