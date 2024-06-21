솔로몬 제도 달러 코스타리카 콜론으로 이동 exchange rate history

The exchange rate for 솔로몬 제도 달러 코스타리카 콜론으로 이동 is currently 63.215 today, reflecting a 0.309% change since yesterday. Over the past week, the value of 솔로몬 제도 달러 has remained relatively stable, with a 0.260% increase compared to its value 7 days ago.

During the past week, the exchange rate of 솔로몬 제도 달러 코스타리카 콜론으로 이동 has fluctuated between a high of 63.610 on 17-06-2024 and a low of 62.549 on 19-06-2024. The largest 24-hour price movement occurred on 18-06-2024, with a -0.867% decrease in value.