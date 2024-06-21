솔로몬 제도 달러 볼리비아계 볼리비아인 exchange rate history

The exchange rate for 솔로몬 제도 달러 볼리비아계 볼리비아인 is currently 0.839 today, reflecting a 0.727% change since yesterday. Over the past week, the value of 솔로몬 제도 달러 has remained relatively stable, with a 1.051% increase compared to its value 7 days ago.

During the past week, the exchange rate of 솔로몬 제도 달러 볼리비아계 볼리비아인 has fluctuated between a high of 0.840 on 17-06-2024 and a low of 0.828 on 20-06-2024. The largest 24-hour price movement occurred on 19-06-2024, with a 0.749% increase in value.