사우디아라비아 리얄 솔로몬 제도 달러화로 환산 exchange rate history

The exchange rate for 사우디아라비아 리얄 솔로몬 제도 달러화로 환산 is currently 2.201 today, reflecting a 0.004% change since yesterday. Over the past week, the value of 사우디아라비아 리얄 has remained relatively stable, with a -0.815% decrease compared to its value 7 days ago.

During the past week, the exchange rate of 사우디아라비아 리얄 솔로몬 제도 달러화로 환산 has fluctuated between a high of 2.220 on 16-06-2024 and a low of 2.196 on 17-06-2024. The largest 24-hour price movement occurred on 18-06-2024, with a 0.875% increase in value.