사우디아라비아 리얄 마카오에서 파타카까지 exchange rate history

The exchange rate for 사우디아라비아 리얄 마카오에서 파타카까지 is currently 2.143 today, reflecting a -0.012% change since yesterday. Over the past week, the value of 사우디아라비아 리얄 has remained relatively stable, with a -0.092% decrease compared to its value 7 days ago.

During the past week, the exchange rate of 사우디아라비아 리얄 마카오에서 파타카까지 has fluctuated between a high of 2.145 on 16-06-2024 and a low of 2.142 on 21-06-2024. The largest 24-hour price movement occurred on 18-06-2024, with a -0.026% decrease in value.