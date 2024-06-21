르완다 프랑 베트남 동에 오신 것을 환영합니다. exchange rate history

The exchange rate for 르완다 프랑 베트남 동에 오신 것을 환영합니다. is currently 19.436 today, reflecting a -0.017% change since yesterday. Over the past week, the value of 르완다 프랑 has remained relatively stable, with a -0.019% decrease compared to its value 7 days ago.

During the past week, the exchange rate of 르완다 프랑 베트남 동에 오신 것을 환영합니다. has fluctuated between a high of 19.505 on 17-06-2024 and a low of 19.424 on 21-06-2024. The largest 24-hour price movement occurred on 17-06-2024, with a 0.139% increase in value.