르완다 프랑 우즈베키스탄 여행 (SOMS) exchange rate history

The exchange rate for 르완다 프랑 우즈베키스탄 여행 (SOMS) is currently 9.655 today, reflecting a 0.066% change since yesterday. Over the past week, the value of 르완다 프랑 has remained relatively stable, with a 0.114% increase compared to its value 7 days ago.

During the past week, the exchange rate of 르완다 프랑 우즈베키스탄 여행 (SOMS) has fluctuated between a high of 9.675 on 19-06-2024 and a low of 9.644 on 14-06-2024. The largest 24-hour price movement occurred on 20-06-2024, with a 0.145% increase in value.