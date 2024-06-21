르완다 프랑 시에라리온 레오네스 exchange rate history

The exchange rate for 르완다 프랑 시에라리온 레오네스 is currently 17.172 today, reflecting a 0.462% change since yesterday. Over the past week, the value of 르완다 프랑 has remained relatively stable, with a -0.751% decrease compared to its value 7 days ago.

During the past week, the exchange rate of 르완다 프랑 시에라리온 레오네스 has fluctuated between a high of 17.329 on 18-06-2024 and a low of 17.093 on 20-06-2024. The largest 24-hour price movement occurred on 20-06-2024, with a 1.203% increase in value.