르완다 프랑 케이맨 제도 달러화로 환산 exchange rate history

The exchange rate for 르완다 프랑 케이맨 제도 달러화로 환산 is currently 0.001 today, reflecting a -0.050% change since yesterday. Over the past week, the value of 르완다 프랑 has remained relatively stable, with a -0.069% decrease compared to its value 7 days ago.

During the past week, the exchange rate of 르완다 프랑 케이맨 제도 달러화로 환산 has fluctuated between a high of 0.001 on 17-06-2024 and a low of 0.001 on 21-06-2024. The largest 24-hour price movement occurred on 17-06-2024, with a 0.139% increase in value.