르완다 프랑 to Icelandic krónas exchange rate history

The exchange rate for 르완다 프랑 to Icelandic krónas is currently 0.107 today, reflecting a -0.038% change since yesterday. Over the past week, the value of 르완다 프랑 has remained relatively stable, with a 0.063% increase compared to its value 7 days ago.

During the past week, the exchange rate of 르완다 프랑 to Icelandic krónas has fluctuated between a high of 0.107 on 17-06-2024 and a low of 0.106 on 19-06-2024. The largest 24-hour price movement occurred on 17-06-2024, with a -0.350% decrease in value.