르완다 프랑 인도 루피로 exchange rate history

The exchange rate for 르완다 프랑 인도 루피로 is currently 0.064 today, reflecting a -0.151% change since yesterday. Over the past week, the value of 르완다 프랑 has remained relatively stable, with a -0.026% decrease compared to its value 7 days ago.

During the past week, the exchange rate of 르완다 프랑 인도 루피로 has fluctuated between a high of 0.064 on 17-06-2024 and a low of 0.064 on 20-06-2024. The largest 24-hour price movement occurred on 19-06-2024, with a -0.133% decrease in value.