르완다 프랑 건지 파운드 exchange rate history

The exchange rate for 르완다 프랑 건지 파운드 is currently 0.001 today, reflecting a 0.312% change since yesterday. Over the past week, the value of 르완다 프랑 has remained relatively stable, with a 0.628% increase compared to its value 7 days ago.

During the past week, the exchange rate of 르완다 프랑 건지 파운드 has fluctuated between a high of 0.001 on 17-06-2024 and a low of 0.001 on 14-06-2024. The largest 24-hour price movement occurred on 14-06-2024, with a 0.283% increase in value.