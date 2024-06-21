르완다 프랑 to Danish kroner exchange rate history

The exchange rate for 르완다 프랑 to Danish kroner is currently 0.005 today, reflecting a 0.233% change since yesterday. Over the past week, the value of 르완다 프랑 has remained relatively stable, with a 0.180% increase compared to its value 7 days ago.

During the past week, the exchange rate of 르완다 프랑 to Danish kroner has fluctuated between a high of 0.005 on 14-06-2024 and a low of 0.005 on 20-06-2024. The largest 24-hour price movement occurred on 14-06-2024, with a 0.230% increase in value.