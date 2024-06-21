르완다 프랑 체코 코루나 공화국으로 귀환. exchange rate history

The exchange rate for 르완다 프랑 체코 코루나 공화국으로 귀환. is currently 0.018 today, reflecting a 0.475% change since yesterday. Over the past week, the value of 르완다 프랑 has remained relatively stable, with a 1.160% increase compared to its value 7 days ago.

During the past week, the exchange rate of 르완다 프랑 체코 코루나 공화국으로 귀환. has fluctuated between a high of 0.018 on 21-06-2024 and a low of 0.018 on 18-06-2024. The largest 24-hour price movement occurred on 21-06-2024, with a 0.342% increase in value.