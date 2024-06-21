르완다 프랑 방글라데시 타카족 exchange rate history

The exchange rate for 르완다 프랑 방글라데시 타카족 is currently 0.090 today, reflecting a -0.098% change since yesterday. Over the past week, the value of 르완다 프랑 has remained relatively stable, with a 0.105% increase compared to its value 7 days ago.

During the past week, the exchange rate of 르완다 프랑 방글라데시 타카족 has fluctuated between a high of 0.090 on 19-06-2024 and a low of 0.090 on 21-06-2024. The largest 24-hour price movement occurred on 19-06-2024, with a -0.346% decrease in value.