르완다 프랑 알바니아어 레크 exchange rate history

The exchange rate for 르완다 프랑 알바니아어 레크 is currently 0.072 today, reflecting a 0.320% change since yesterday. Over the past week, the value of 르완다 프랑 has remained relatively stable, with a 0.188% increase compared to its value 7 days ago.

During the past week, the exchange rate of 르완다 프랑 알바니아어 레크 has fluctuated between a high of 0.072 on 14-06-2024 and a low of 0.071 on 20-06-2024. The largest 24-hour price movement occurred on 21-06-2024, with a 0.377% increase in value.