루마니아 레우 to Cfa franc beac exchange rate history

The exchange rate for 루마니아 레우 to Cfa franc beac is currently 131.815 today, reflecting a 0.005% change since yesterday. Over the past week, the value of 루마니아 레우 has remained relatively stable, with a 0.009% increase compared to its value 7 days ago.

During the past week, the exchange rate of 루마니아 레우 to Cfa franc beac has fluctuated between a high of 131.844 on 18-06-2024 and a low of 131.781 on 18-06-2024. The largest 24-hour price movement occurred on 18-06-2024, with a 0.020% increase in value.