루마니아 레우 우크라이나 흐리브냐스 exchange rate history

The exchange rate for 루마니아 레우 우크라이나 흐리브냐스 is currently 8.677 today, reflecting a -0.406% change since yesterday. Over the past week, the value of 루마니아 레우 has remained relatively stable, with a -0.489% decrease compared to its value 7 days ago.

During the past week, the exchange rate of 루마니아 레우 우크라이나 흐리브냐스 has fluctuated between a high of 8.729 on 18-06-2024 and a low of 8.667 on 20-06-2024. The largest 24-hour price movement occurred on 14-06-2024, with a -0.177% decrease in value.