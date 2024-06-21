루마니아 레우 통가에서 빠이앙가까지 exchange rate history

The exchange rate for 루마니아 레우 통가에서 빠이앙가까지 is currently 0.502 today, reflecting a -0.577% change since yesterday. Over the past week, the value of 루마니아 레우 has remained relatively stable, with a -0.326% decrease compared to its value 7 days ago.

During the past week, the exchange rate of 루마니아 레우 통가에서 빠이앙가까지 has fluctuated between a high of 0.509 on 20-06-2024 and a low of 0.495 on 14-06-2024. The largest 24-hour price movement occurred on 16-06-2024, with a 2.037% increase in value.