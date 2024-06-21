루마니아 레우 투르크메니스탄 마나트족 exchange rate history

The exchange rate for 루마니아 레우 투르크메니스탄 마나트족 is currently 0.753 today, reflecting a -0.307% change since yesterday. Over the past week, the value of 루마니아 레우 has remained relatively stable, with a -0.266% decrease compared to its value 7 days ago.

During the past week, the exchange rate of 루마니아 레우 투르크메니스탄 마나트족 has fluctuated between a high of 0.756 on 19-06-2024 and a low of 0.750 on 14-06-2024. The largest 24-hour price movement occurred on 14-06-2024, with a -0.177% decrease in value.