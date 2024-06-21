루마니아 레우 시에라리온 레오네스 exchange rate history

The exchange rate for 루마니아 레우 시에라리온 레오네스 is currently 4,841.560 today, reflecting a -0.878% change since yesterday. Over the past week, the value of 루마니아 레우 has remained relatively stable, with a -0.961% decrease compared to its value 7 days ago.

During the past week, the exchange rate of 루마니아 레우 시에라리온 레오네스 has fluctuated between a high of 4,888.920 on 14-06-2024 and a low of 4,819.200 on 20-06-2024. The largest 24-hour price movement occurred on 20-06-2024, with a 1.067% increase in value.