루마니아 레우 ~ 네팔 루피 exchange rate history

The exchange rate for 루마니아 레우 ~ 네팔 루피 is currently 28.797 today, reflecting a -0.126% change since yesterday. Over the past week, the value of 루마니아 레우 has remained relatively stable, with a -0.141% decrease compared to its value 7 days ago.

During the past week, the exchange rate of 루마니아 레우 ~ 네팔 루피 has fluctuated between a high of 28.854 on 18-06-2024 and a low of 28.666 on 14-06-2024. The largest 24-hour price movement occurred on 14-06-2024, with a -0.180% decrease in value.