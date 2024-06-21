루마니아 레우 모잠비크 메티칼 exchange rate history

The exchange rate for 루마니아 레우 모잠비크 메티칼 is currently 13.687 today, reflecting a -0.314% change since yesterday. Over the past week, the value of 루마니아 레우 has remained relatively stable, with a -0.362% decrease compared to its value 7 days ago.

During the past week, the exchange rate of 루마니아 레우 모잠비크 메티칼 has fluctuated between a high of 13.752 on 18-06-2024 and a low of 13.653 on 14-06-2024. The largest 24-hour price movement occurred on 14-06-2024, with a 0.214% increase in value.