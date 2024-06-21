루마니아 레우 마카오에서 파타카까지 exchange rate history

The exchange rate for 루마니아 레우 마카오에서 파타카까지 is currently 1.729 today, reflecting a -0.395% change since yesterday. Over the past week, the value of 루마니아 레우 has remained relatively stable, with a -0.358% decrease compared to its value 7 days ago.

During the past week, the exchange rate of 루마니아 레우 마카오에서 파타카까지 has fluctuated between a high of 1.737 on 19-06-2024 and a low of 1.725 on 14-06-2024. The largest 24-hour price movement occurred on 14-06-2024, with a -0.179% decrease in value.