루마니아 레우 자메이카 달러로 exchange rate history

The exchange rate for 루마니아 레우 자메이카 달러로 is currently 33.504 today, reflecting a -0.206% change since yesterday. Over the past week, the value of 루마니아 레우 has remained relatively stable, with a -0.260% decrease compared to its value 7 days ago.

During the past week, the exchange rate of 루마니아 레우 자메이카 달러로 has fluctuated between a high of 33.636 on 17-06-2024 and a low of 33.386 on 14-06-2024. The largest 24-hour price movement occurred on 17-06-2024, with a 0.339% increase in value.